1-MIN READ

Workers for French Aid Group Among 8 Killed in Niger: NGO

Representative image

The employees of the French charity were killed by gunmen during a tourist trip in southwestern Niger on Sunday.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 7:59 AM IST
Several employees of the French charity Acted were among those killed by gunmen during a tourist trip in southwestern Niger on Sunday, the NGO told AFP.

"Among the eight people killed in Niger several of them were Acted employees," the group's lawyer Joseph Breham said.

