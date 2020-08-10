Workers for French Aid Group Among 8 Killed in Niger: NGO
Representative image
The employees of the French charity were killed by gunmen during a tourist trip in southwestern Niger on Sunday.
Several employees of the French charity Acted were among those killed by gunmen during a tourist trip in southwestern Niger on Sunday, the NGO told AFP.
"Among the eight people killed in Niger several of them were Acted employees," the group's lawyer Joseph Breham said.
