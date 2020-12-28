News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Workers Install 192 Crystals On Times Square New Year's Ball
1-MIN READ

Workers Install 192 Crystals On Times Square New Year's Ball

Workers Install 192 Crystals On Times Square New Year's Ball

Workers installed 192 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Squares New Years Eve ball Sunday in preparation for a pandemiclimited celebration that will lack the usual tightly packed crowds of revelers.

NEW YORK: Workers installed 192 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Squares New Years Eve ball Sunday in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration that will lack the usual tightly packed crowds of revelers.

The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year. This years addition features a new Gift of Happiness design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.

The ball blazing with 32,256 LED lights will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on New Years Eve to ring in 2021. Performances at the event will be designed for TV audiences watching from home.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...