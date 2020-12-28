Workers Install 192 Crystals On Times Square New Year's Ball

NEW YORK: Workers installed 192 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Squares New Years Eve ball Sunday in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration that will lack the usual tightly packed crowds of revelers.

The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year. This years addition features a new Gift of Happiness design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.

The ball blazing with 32,256 LED lights will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on New Years Eve to ring in 2021. Performances at the event will be designed for TV audiences watching from home.

