World AIDS Vaccine Day 2020: Date, History, Significance and Quotes to Mark the Day

World AIDS Vaccine Day | World AIDS Vaccine Day or HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, is observed on May 18 across the world. It is primarily celebrated to emphasise upon the need for a vaccine for Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and recognises the efforts of health professionals and researchers who have been working towards this goal.

The first World AIDS Vaccine Day was observed on May 18, 1998. Exactly one year ago, on May 18, 1997, the then United States president Bill Clinton had asserted upon the importance of creating a vaccine for the deadly disease. During his speech at the Morgan State University, he had mentioned how a vaccine can curb the spread of the disease and eventually help in its eradication.

On World Aids Vaccine Day 2020

