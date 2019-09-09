Take the pledge to vote

World Bank CEO Georgieva Sole Candidate to Lead IMF

Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria, currently the bank's chief executive officer, is all but guaranteed to replace former Managing Director Christine Lagarde, who has been named to lead the European Central Bank.

AFP

Updated:September 9, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
World Bank CEO Georgieva Sole Candidate to Lead IMF
Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank CEO and European candidate to become the new head of the IMF, attend a meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (not seen) at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris on August 23, 2019. (Reuters Image)
Washington: A top executive at the World Bank faces no opposition in her candidacy to lead the International Monetary Fund, the fund announced Monday.

Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria, currently the bank's chief executive officer, is all but guaranteed to replace former Managing Director Christine Lagarde, who has been named to lead the European Central Bank.

