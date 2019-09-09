World Bank CEO Georgieva Sole Candidate to Lead IMF

Washington: A top executive at the World Bank faces no opposition in her candidacy to lead the International Monetary Fund, the fund announced Monday.

Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria, currently the bank's chief executive officer, is all but guaranteed to replace former Managing Director Christine Lagarde, who has been named to lead the European Central Bank.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.