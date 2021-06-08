world

World Bank Chief Says Does Not Support Vaccine Intellectual Property Waiver at WTO

File photo of World Bank President David Malpass. (Reuters)

World Bank President David Malpass said the bank does not support waiving IP rights for COVID vaccines as it would hamper innovation in the pharmaceuticals sector.

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that the bank does not support waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, out of concern that it would hamper innovation in the pharmaceuticals sector.

Malpass, asked during a media call about new World Bank economic forecasts whether he supports WTO negotiations for a vaccine waiver, said: "We don't support that, for the reason that it would run the risk of reducing the innovation and the R&D in that sector."

first published:June 08, 2021, 22:03 IST