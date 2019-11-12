Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

World Bank Cuts Back $50 Million Project in China's Xinjiang after Allegations of Abuses

A statement from the bank said although visits to the partner schools 'did not substantiate the allegations,' they were too widely dispersed to be properly monitored for adherence to bank standards.

Associated Press

Updated:November 12, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
World Bank Cuts Back $50 Million Project in China's Xinjiang after Allegations of Abuses
Performers travel past Tiananmen Square with a float showing Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image: REUTERS)

Beijing: The World Bank is cutting back a USD 50 million project in China's restive Xinjiang region following a review prompted by allegations of abuses.

A statement from the bank dated Monday said it would close a component of the project to support vocational colleges involving partner schools that were the subject of the abuse claims.

It said although visits to the partner schools "did not substantiate the allegations," they were too widely dispersed to be properly monitored for adherence to bank standards.

"In addition, the project will be placed under enhanced supervision to ensure that all applicable Bank standards are adhered to," the bank said.

The statement said a review was ordered after "serious allegations" about the partner schools were received in August, but did not describe them in detail.

"The World Bank's work is driven by core principles of inclusion, with special consideration for the protection of minorities and other vulnerable peoples," it said.

"When allegations are made, the World Bank takes them seriously and reviews them thoroughly." While the partner schools account for just 1 per cent of the project's financing, the move is politically significant because China has been criticized for confining more than 1 million members of Muslim minority ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

China says they are being offered training to reduce poverty and extremism. Critics say they are political reeducation camps where inmates are held indefinitely without due process, subject to abuse and forced to renounce their traditional religion and culture while pledging loyalty to Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

China is normally highly sensitive to any hint of criticism over its policies toward minorities, especially in Xinjiang and Tibet.

However, asked about the bank's decision, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said it sought to "facilitate management and reduce the supervision cost of the projects." The bank consulted with China on the adjustments and its report found the allegations against the sister schools to be untrue, Geng said.

The World Bank project aims to upgrade the curriculum, teacher skills and post-graduation employment opportunities offered by five long-established public vocational colleges in Xinjiang, the bank said.

World Bank lending to China has been criticised since the country is now the world's second-largest economy and is itself a major lender to poor nations, usually at market interest rates.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram