1-min read

World Cannot Afford Another Gulf War, Says UN Chief after Iran General's Death

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, threatens to inflame the situation in the Middle East.

AFP

Updated:January 3, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said, that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (Image: AP)

United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday said the "world cannot afford" another Gulf war, following the killing of Iran's top military commander by a US strike.

"The secretary-general has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf," a spokesman for Guterres said in a statement. "This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf."

The United States announced early on Friday that it had killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, in a strike on Baghdad's international airport.

Killing risks 'aggravating' situation: Putin

The killing of Soleimani threatens to inflame the situation in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"This action can seriously aggravate the situation in the region," the Kremlin quoted him as saying during a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron has urged all parties to avoid any new escalation after Soleimani's death, the French presidency said.

In a telephone call with Putin, Macron said there should be no "new dangerous escalation of tensions" and "called on all the parties to act with restraint," the Elysee said.

