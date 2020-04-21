World Creativity and Innovation Day 2020: Learn About Its Date, Theme & Significance

World Creativity and Innovation Day is observed on April 21 in order to raise awareness about the role of innovation and creativity in each aspect of human development.

The main idea behind this day is to push countries into creative multidisciplinary thinking at both group and individual levels.

According to a report published by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) through the UN Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), both creativity and innovation at individual and group levels have become the true wealth of nations in this century.

On the World Creativity and Innovation Day 2020, the United Nations has urged the world to accept that innovation is necessary for harnessing a country’s economic potential.

United Nations also adds that mass entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation can also help in creating jobs and providing new momentum for economic growth.

UNICEF, on the day, has also shared an example of an innovation that is changing lives at the Rohingya Refugee camps. Taking to Twitter, the organisation shared a video in which people with special abilities can be seen describing how a new convenient to use toilet is helping them in day to day life.

The video which has crossed more than 5 thousand views has been captioned as, “On World Creativity and Innovation Day, check out how these disability-friendly latrines are changing the game for Rohingya refugee children. #WCID @UNICEFinnovate"