World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020: Date, Theme and Significance

Working is an important part of everyone’s lives, and we spend a good share of our time on it. Since it defines our life and the way we live, it is important to have a safe and secure workplace environment.

In order to stress the prevention of accidents and diseases at work, the International Labour Organization (ILO) started celebrating the World Day for Safety and Health at Work beginning in 2003.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work: Date and Significance







World Day for Safety and Health at Work is celebrated on April 28 and aims at promoting the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases at the workplace.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work: Theme

The earlier theme for the world day 2020 was violence and harassment in the world of work. However, amid the current Covid-19 crisis, it becomes more important for everyone to ensure that their employees do not face any risk of the global pandemic. This year, there is a need to recognize the challenge faced by the governments, employers, workers and whole societies in current times.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 will primarily focus on addressing the outbreak of infectious diseases at work, focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme will explore in-depth various measures to prevent and control the risk of contagion, identify the psychosocial and other work-related risks associated with the pandemic.

According to an official statement by ILO Director-General Guy Ryder, “We need special measures to protect the millions of health care workers and other workers who risk their own health for us every day.”

https://www.ilo.org/global/topics/safety-and-health-at-work/events-training/events-meetings/world-day-safety-health-at-work/WCMS_739669/lang--en/index.htm