World Disability Day 2019: Theme, History and Significance of December 3

Trending Desk

Updated:December 3, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
World Disability Day 2019: Theme, History and Significance of December 3
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)

The International Day of People with Disability is held on December 3 every year. It is a UN recognized day, which is observed all throughout the world.

World Disability Day aims at increasing public awareness, understanding and accepting people with disability and celebrating their achievements and contributions.

It is being celebrated since 1992, when World Disabled Day was recognized officially to promote compassion and acceptance of disability issues and provide support for the self-respect, rights and better living of disabled persons. The United Nations General Assembly notified 1981 as the International Year of Disabled Persons.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2019: Theme for the Year

For the year 2019, the theme is ‘Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda’. This year’s theme focuses on empowerment of persons with disabilities for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development as mentioned in 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2019: History and Significance

The International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed by United Nations General Assembly in 1992 by resolution 47/3. The day aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development. This aims at making the society more aware about the political, social, economic and cultural life of people with disabilities.

