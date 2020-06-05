World Environment Day 2020: Date, Theme, Significance and History

World Environment Day is observed on June 5. The main aim behind observing this day is to raise awareness about the environment and why it is important to conserve the planet.

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is ‘Celebrate Biodiversity’. It is said that World Environment Day is the biggest annual event that is carried out by the United Nations.

In 1972, the United Nations held a conference on Human Environment. It is here that the decision of annually celebrating a day dedicated to the environment was taken. Two years later in 1974, the first World Environment Day was celebrated and the theme of the day was "Only one Earth".

It is considered that this is the biggest annual event that is carried out by the United Nations. This year the day will be hosted by Colombia with Germany’s partnership.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, on the day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “To care for humanity, we must care for nature. As we work to build back better, let’s put nature where it belongs - at the heart of our decision making. On #WorldEnvironmentDay and every day, it’s time #ForNature"

The United Nations Environment Programme also shared an important reminder via twitter. They said, “Today is #WorldEnvironmentDayWe may be apart, but our voices will join as one. It’s time to appreciate the benefits that nature provides. It’s time to take action to protect & restore our natural world. It’s time #ForNature”.