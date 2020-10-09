World Food Programme Chief Says 'Deeply Humbled' by Nobel Peace Prize

In this November 6, 2017 file photo, the UN World Food Program's logo at the agency's headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/Robert Bumstead, File)

World Food Programme chief David Beasley said Friday the UN agency was "deeply humbled" by winning the Nobel Peace Prize, adding it had rendered him "speechless".

"We are deeply humbled to receive the #NobelPeacePrize. This is an incredible recognition of the dedication of the @WFP family, working to end hunger everyday in 80+ countries," he said on Twitter.

Beasley, the UN agency's executive director, posted a video of his reaction on hearing the news, where he could be seen to be barely containing his excitement.

"This is the first time in my life I've been speechless. This is unbelievable," he said.

"And this because of the WFP family, they're out there in the most difficult, complex places of the world. Whether it's war, conflict, climate extremes, it doesn't matter. They're out there, and they deserve this award," he added.

WFP delivers food assistance in emergencies, from wars to civil conflicts, natural disasters and famines.

In addition to providing food aid to millions worldwide, the Rome-based agency handles logistics for the overall UN organisation.