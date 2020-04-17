World Haemophilia Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance

World Haemophilia Day is observed on April 17. The main idea behind this day is to create awareness about haemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders.

The day came into force in the year 1989, in order to honour Frank Schnabel's birthday. He was a Montreal-based businessman who suffered from severe Haemophilia A. He established the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH) in the year 1963 with a vision to improve the treatment and care for this disorder across the world through this organisation.

In the year 1969, the World Federation of Haemophilia was acknowledged by the World Health Organization (WHO) and official relations were established between the two organisations.

World Haemophilia Day 2020 Theme



This year the theme of the day is “Get+involved virtually and stay safe”. Due to the pandemic, the WFH has urged everyone to stay home and connect through the internet. It urges people to spread awareness on the bleeding disorder in respective communities.

As a part of this condition, the ability of blood to clot gets reduced majorly and even a minor injury can cause severe bleeding. There are two types of Haemophilia including Haemophilia A and Haemophilia B. Haemophilia A happens to 1 out of 5 thousand people while Haemophilia B happens to 1 out of 20 thousand people.

