World Health Organization Lists Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine For Emergency Use

- Last Updated: January 01, 2021, 08:27 IST
ZURICH: The World Health Organization on Thursday listed the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use, saying the move opens the door for countries to expedite their own approvals to import and give the shot.
“This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines. But I want to emphasize the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere,” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant-director general for Access to Medicines and Health Products.
