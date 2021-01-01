World Health Organization Lists Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine For Emergency Use

ZURICH: The World Health Organization on Thursday listed the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use, saying the move opens the door for countries to expedite their own approvals to import and give the shot.

“This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines. But I want to emphasize the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere,” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant-director general for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor