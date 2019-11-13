World Kindness Day: All You Need to Know About UN Celebrations on November 13

Every year, November 13 is celebrated as World Kindness Day. Celebrating this day is an attempt to make the world a better place with acts of kindness and pledging good deeds.

World Kindness Day was first celebrated in 1998 by The World Kindness Movement. This is an organisation formed at a 1997 Tokyo conference by the like-minded kindness organisations from around the world. In 2019, the organization was registered as an official NGO under Swiss law.

“To highlight good deeds in the community focusing on the positive power and the common thread of kindness that binds us,” is the main purpose of the World Kindness movement.

Currently, there are 28 countries involved in this movement whose mission is to create a better world by inspiring individuals and nations towards greater kindness. Presently, this observance of World Kindness Day is unofficial, and the World Kindness Movement hopes to get an official recognition at the United Nations.

‘Be kind!’ This is something which we have heard right since childhood. Nevertheless, with several pressure, pain and misery around us, we tend to forget the simple notion of kindness. It is essential that when we talk to someone, we actually listen and then respond; return rudeness with kindness; and include those on the sidelines and value them.

It’s a common argument that you don’t need one day to be kind and celebrate kindness. Nonetheless, this day can mark the summation of all positive and good deeds done for mankind.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.