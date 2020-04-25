WORLD

1-MIN READ

World Malaria Day 2020: All You Need to Know About the Global Fight Against the Disease

Representative Image (AP)

Representative Image (AP)

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare workers in malaria-affected countries are using the best techniques to protect people from both the infections.

New Delhi: The World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 every year by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to recognise the global fight against the disease.

First established in May 2007 at the 60th session of the World Health Assembly, it was initially meant to educate people about malaria. Before the commencement of World Malaria Day, people celebrated Africa Malaria Day, which also took place on April 25.

Each year, a theme is selected for the day. This year's theme is "Zero malaria starts with me".

The theme focuses on the complete eradication of malaria from the world through effective measures and proper implementation of various healthcare programmes.

According to the WHO, it is “a grassroots campaign that aims to keep malaria high on the political agenda, mobilise additional resources, and empower communities to take ownership of malaria prevention and care."

Malaria is a life-threatening disease, which is caused when through the transmission of plasmodium parasite through the bite of female Anopheles mosquito. The disease infects more than 500 million people each year across the globe.

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare workers in malaria-affected countries are using the best techniques to protect people from both the infections.

Next Story

