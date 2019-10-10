World Mental Health Day 2019: Date, Theme and Significance

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year. The day is celebrated with the objective to mobilize efforts in support of mental health and provides an opportunity for everyone to talk and discuss mental health issues, and what more needs to be done.

When is World Mental Health Day 2019 observed?

It was first celebrated on October 10, 1992, at the initiative of Deputy Secretary-General Richard Hunter. World Mental Health Day is supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) through raising awareness on mental health issues. WHO also supports with developing technical and communication material.

What is the theme for World Mental Health Day 2019?

Mental Health Issues Results in taking millions of life due to society’s collective failure to deal with these issues. For the year 2019, the theme is ‘Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention.’

It was in the year 1994 when World Mental Health Day was celebrated with a theme for the first time. This happened with the suggestion of then Secretary-General Eugene Brody. The theme was “Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World.”

