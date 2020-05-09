World Migratory Bird Day 2020: Theme, Significance and All You Need to Know

World Migratory Bird Day observed on May 9 every year is celebrated to raise awareness about conservation and ecological importance of such birds in the global ecosystem.

The theme of World Migratory Bird Day 2020 is “Birds Connect Our World”. This year's theme was chosen in order to highlight the importance of conservation and restoration of ecological connectivity and integrity of ecosystems that support the movement of these birds.

The day was first introduced in 2006 after the Secretariat of Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals and the Secretariat of Agreement on the Conversation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA) came up with a proposal.

On the occasion, Amy Fraenkel, Executive Secretary of Convention on Migratory Species in a statement said, “Migratory birds can be found everywhere: in cities and in the countryside, in parks and in our backyards, in forests and in mountains, in deserts and in wetlands, and all along the shores. They connect to all of these habitats, and they connect us and the places where we live to people and places around the globe”.

However, migratory birds are still under threat, from loss of habitat, climate change, poisoning, power lines, and illegal killing in recent years. "We need to step up our actions across the world to better protect migratory birds and the habitats they need to survive and thrive,” the statement added.

Each year a variety of events are held to raise awareness. Various bird watching events too are held for bird enthusiasts. However, this year such events have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

