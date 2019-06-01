Take the pledge to vote

World Milk Day 2019: Significance and Importance of Celebrating This Day

The World Milk Day is celebrated on June 1 every year to acknowledge the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition.

June 1, 2019
The World Milk Day, celebrated on June 1 every year across the globe, is aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of milk consumption and its nutritional benefits. The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) chose the day in 2001 to celebrate the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition.

The United Nations has called for a social media conversation to raise awareness about the nutritional value of milk on World Milk Day 2019. In 2018, the day was observed by over 72 countries, which held over 586 events. Community groups, dairy producers, farmers, health organisations and schools marked the day with various programmes.

Milk is high in nutrition and is the primary source of nutrition in children. It is a rich source of calcium, which is essential for the human body to bones and teeth healthy. Milk also contains vitamin D which helps the body absorb calcium and promote bone growth. The linoleic acid and omega 3 fatty acids in milk help reduce the risk of diabetes and heart diseases. Milk also contains two types of milk — casein and whey protein — which are high quality proteins and help in body building and boost immunity.

Higher or good consumption of milk is important for the body muscle mass and results in better physical performance in children and adults too.

In India, dairy producer Amul has organised events across villages in various districts of Gujarat, including Banaskantha, Bharuch, Anand and Kheda, to celebrate the World Milk Day.
