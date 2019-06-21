World Music Day 2019: Quotes That Will Inspire You to Incorporate Music in Daily Life

World Music Day 2019 | On June 21, World Music Day or Fête de la Musique all genres of music from around the world are celebrated.

French law allows music lovers and enthusiasts to play music without any restrictions in public spaces and parks on this day.

First celebrated in France in 1982, Fête de la Musique also encourages amateur musicians to perform in the streets.

So, as the World is all set to celebrate World Music Day by grooving to their favorite songs, we bring to you a collection of quotes that will help you understand why music is necessary:

“Some people have lives; some people have music.”

- John Green

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.”

-Plato

“If I had my life to live over again, I would have made a rule to read some poetry and listen to some music at least once every week.”

-Charles Darwin

"Music is everybody's possession. It's only publishers who think that people own it."

- John Lennon

"Music has healing power. It has the ability to take people out of themselves for a few hours."

- Elton John

"It is cruel, you know, that music should be so beautiful. It has the beauty of loneliness of pain: of strength and freedom. The beauty of disappointment and never-satisfied love. The cruel beauty of nature and everlasting beauty of monotony."

-Benjamin Britten

"That's one of the greatest things about music. You can sing a song to 85, 000 people and they'll sing it back for 85, 000 different reasons,"

- Dave Grohl

"You know what music is? God's little reminder that there's something else besides us in this universe; harmonic connection between all living beings, everywhere, even the stars."

-Robin Williams

“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.”

-Bob Marley

“To stop the flow of music would be like the stopping of time itself, incredible and inconceivable.”

-Aaron Copland