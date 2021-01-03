News18 Logo

world

World Number One Badminton Player Momota Tests Positive For COVID-19

World number one badminton player Kento Momota has tested positive for COVID19, prompting the withdrawal of all Japan's players from this month's tournaments in Thailand, the Badminton World Federation said on Sunday.

World number one badminton player Kento Momota has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the withdrawal of all Japan’s players from this month’s tournaments in Thailand, the Badminton World Federation said on Sunday.

Momota, 26, was looking to make his international comeback in Bangkok after almost a year out following a car crash that left him with serious injuries.

“Momota had gathered with the rest of the national squad … at the National Training Centre at Kita, Tokyo on January 2.”

“Nippon Badminton Association (NBA) has subsequently withdrawn all its singles and doubles players from the YONEX Thailand Open (12-17 January 2021) and TOYOTA Thailand Open (19-24 January 2021).”

Loading...