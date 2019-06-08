Take the pledge to vote

World Oceans Day 2019: Important Facts About Life Under Water

The theme for World Oceans Day 2019 is 'Gender and the Ocean', which urges to promote gender equality in ocean-related activities like marine scientific research, fisheries, labour at sea among others.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
An image taken from video issued by Nekton shows two submersibles from the vessel the Ocean Zephyr during a descent into the Indian Ocean off Alphonse Atoll near the Seychelles (Photo: AP)
The United Nations and international communities observe World Oceans Day on June 8 every year. While 97% of the earth’s water is in the oceans, it also provides us with oxygen and takes in most of the carbon dioxide. The theme for World Oceans Day 2019 is 'Gender and the Ocean', which urges to promote gender equality in ocean-related activities like marine scientific research, fisheries, labour at sea among others.

The oceans continue to amaze us with its beauty and resources every now and then. While the water is mysterious yet beautiful, a lot of it still stays unexplored. Here are a few facts about oceans that will amaze you and urge you to save oceans:

1. While only four oceans - Arctic Ocean, Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean - were recognized till 2000, later in the year the International Hydrographic Organization established the Southern Ocean, taking the total figure to five.

2. The Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench is the deepest known point in earth's oceans. The United States Center for Coastal & Ocean Mapping measured the depth of the Challenger Deep in 2010, and it was measured to be 10,994 meters below sea level, which is equal to piling 36 Eiffel Towers on top of each other.

3. The Mid-Ocean Ridge is the longest mountain range on the Earth, stretching across 65,000 kilometres. The oceans also have lakes, rivers, islands and waterfalls.

4. The Pacific Ocean is the world’s largest ocean and has around 25,000 islands. Spreading across 12,300 miles, the ocean is five times more than the diameter of the moon.

5. There are around 1,000 shipwrecks lying off the Florida Keys alone, some of which are within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, there are around 3 million shipwrecks under water.

6. According to the World Register of Marine Species,there are now 240,470 accepted species, whereas 91% of the water species are yet to be discovered.

7. According to the National Ocean Service, there’s around 20 million tons of gold dispersed throughout the oceans, which is diluted pretty much to a pulp, with the concentration only a few parts per trillion.

8. In 2002, scientists discovered an area in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean, partway between Baja California and Hawaii, where coastal great white sharks migrate in the winter. The scientists named the spot ‘White Shark Café’.

9. Only three people have managed to make it to the Mariana Trench, because of the extreme conditions there. One of those people is director James Cameron.

10. 90% of all the volcanic activity on the planet happens in the ocean, with South Pacific having the largest known concentration of active volcanoes.

