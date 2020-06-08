World Oceans Day 2020: Date and Theme for This Year

June 8 is observed as World Ocean Day. The main aim behind the day is to emphasize on the importance of oceans and the need to protect it and the marine resources.

The theme of World Oceans Day this year is Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean.

Usually, on this day, various events, seminars, rallies are organised to create awareness about oceans. However, this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the events will be held online.

This day is especially more important in today’s times as the rate at which oceans are being polluted is alarming. The increase in plastic wastage disposal in the ocean, decreasing number of marine life are major concerns. On World Oceans Day 2020, people also think of innovative ideas to find a solution to such issues.

World Oceans Day Twitter handle also shared an important message. It said, “The ocean is what truly connects us all. We are delighted to showcase how the ocean is a vital part of our lives during our ‘World Oceans Weekend’ celebration," says @MaritimeAqua CEO Jason Patlis.”

Here are a few quotes by renowned writers that you can send to people on the day to sensitise them about the need of protecting oceans:







Faith is knowing there is an ocean because you have seen a brook. —William Arthur Ward

The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever. —Jacques Cousteau

The Ocean is a mighty harmonist —William Wordsworth

No water, no life. No blue, no green. —Sylvia Earle

We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch, we are going back from whence we came. —John F. Kennedy