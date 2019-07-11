World Population Day 2019: Know the Least Populated Countries

On July 11, every year, the United Nations, along with UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), celebrated World Population Day to bring the focus and attention to the ever-growing population in the world. While the increasing population is one of the major concerns among the global organizations today, there are a few nations who have a minimal population, not even making it to 50,000 people. The United Nations has a list of recognised countries and observer states of the countries which are the smallest and least populated in the world.

On World Population Day 2019, let’s take a tour of all 7 least populated nations:

1. Vatican City: With a population of around 1,000 people (as per 2017 data), Vatican City is the least populated country in the world. Interestingly, Vatican City is also the smallest country in the world by land area at 0.17 square miles (0.44 square km). The country is enclosed within the Italian city of Rome, and is ruled by the Pope.

2. Tuvalu: The second country to make it to the list of the least populated countries is Tuvalu, which is an island country located in Central Pacific in Polynesia, north of Fiji. With three reef islands and six atolls totaling 10 square miles (26 square km), Tuvalu has a population of around 11,052.

3. Nauru: Another island nation located in the central Pacific Ocean, Nauru is said to have a population of around 11,359 living in a total area of 8.1 square miles (21 square km) of land. Formally known as Pleasant Island, the Republic of Nauru is the third smallest country in the world.

4. Palau: Located in Pacific Ocean, Palau is another group of islands to make the list. The country has a total of 340 islands for just 21,097 people. With Ngerulmud as its capital, Palau is a great nation for getaways.

5. San Marino: Claimed to be the world’s first-ever Republic as per its official document, San Marino is a European country surrounded by north-central Italy. With an estimated population of 33,400 people, the country is spread in an area of 61.2 square km.

6. Monaco: Another country to make it to the list is Monaco, which has been granted full United Nations membership. With a French-speaking population, Monaco has a total of around 37,623 people spread across 2.02 square km.

7. Liechtenstein: One of only two official ‘doubly-landlocked’ countries in the world, Liechtenstein often switches positions with Monaco in the list, and has a population of 38,547 people spread across 160 square km.