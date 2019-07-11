World Population Day 2019: Origin, Significance and Theme This Year

World World Population Day is celebrated on July 11 every year since the United Nations first observed it in 1989. The day has since then been adopted by the international community to focus attention on the urgency and importance of population issues.

Growing population has become a major concern for many countries, and the world altogether, as more population leads to increased use of resources.

Theme of the year

Unlike every other year, the UN Council has not decided a specific theme for the current year, but will instead call for global attention to the unfinished business of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development.

The landmark conference was attended by 179 governments who recognised that reproductive health and gender equality are essential for achieving sustainable development.

To achieve the unmet goals, the UNFPA, together with the governments of Kenya and Denmark, will be convening a high-level conference in Nairobi in November to accelerate the efforts.

Origin and Significance of the day

World Population Day aims to increase people’s awareness on various population issues such as the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights. The day was first suggested by Dr KC Zachariah in 1987 when the population reached Five Billion.

The world population increases annually by 100 million approximately every 14 months, reaching 7,700,000,000 in the year 2019. With the growing pace, the world population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030, and 9.8 billion in the year 2050.

On this day, the United Nations, along with the governments, NGOs and other organisations, encourages people to check world population.