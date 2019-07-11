World Population Day 2019: Quotes by Famous Personalities

World Population Day | Celebrated all around the world annually on July 11 World Population Day was first observed to create awareness about the worldwide population issues and the importance of reproductive health.

Some of the ways in which it is celebrated around the world are organizing seminars, discussions, poems and poster making competitions.

So as the world is all geared up to celebrate World Population Day 2019, we bring to you a collection of 10 quotes by famous personalities that will inspire you to do your bit towards achieving World Population day goals:

“Close to a billion people – one-eighth of the world’s population – still live in hunger. Each year 2 million children die through malnutrition. This is happening at a time when doctors in Britain are warning of the spread of obesity. We are eating too much while others starve”.

– Jonathan Sacks

“Every State has the primary duty to protect its own population from grave and sustained violations of human rights, as well as from the consequences of humanitarian crises, whether natural or man-made”.

– Pope Benedict XVI

“Almost half of the population of the world lives in rural regions and mostly in a state of poverty. Such inequalities in human development have been one of the primary reasons for unrest and, in some parts of the world, even violence”.

– A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

“As a woman leader, I thought I brought a different kind of leadership. I was interested in women’s issues, in bringing down the population growth rate… as a woman, I entered politics with an additional dimension – that of a mother”.

– Benazir Bhutto

Yet food is something that is taken for granted by most world leaders despite the fact that more than half of the population of the world is hungry”.

– Norman Borlaug

“A finite world can support only a finite population; therefore, population growth must eventually equal zero”.

– Garrett Hardin

“The combination of population growth and the growth in consumption is a danger that we are not prepared for and something we will need global co-operation on”.

– Maurice Strong

Rapid population growth and technological innovation, combined with our lack of understanding about how the natural systems of which we are a part work, have created a mess”.

– David Suzuki

“Population, when unchecked, increases in a geometrical ratio”.

– Thomas Malthus

“In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 per day”.

– Jacques Yves Cousteau