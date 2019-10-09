World Post Day 2019: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Observed on October 9 each year, World Post Day is commemorated as the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which started in Switzerland in 1874. Notably, the UPU was the beginning of the global communications revolution, introducing the ability to write to others all over the world. Started in 1969, countries all over the world take celebrate the day to highlight the importance of the postal service.

According to the United Nations, the purpose of World Post Day is to raise awareness of the postal sector in everyday lives of both people and businesses and its contribution to development of countries – both social and economical. The day encourages member countries of the UN to undertake programme activities aimed at generating a broader awareness of their Post’s role and activities among the public and media on a national scale.

October 9 was first declared World Post Day at the 1969 UPU Congress in Tokyo Japan. The proposal to celebrate the day was submitted by Shri Anand Mohan Narula, a member of the Indian delegation.

Each year, more than 150 countries celebrate World Post Day in a variety of ways. Certain countries celebrate the day as a working holiday while some Posts also use World Post Day to reward their employees for good service.

The UPU Director General Bishar Abdirahman Hussein's message for World Post Day 2019 states, "On World Post Day, I extend my warmest thanks to all the world's citizens, and to governments, designated operators, the United Nations, civil society and many others who have made their contributions to ensure ‘One world. One postal network’.”

He further says that as the world marks 145 years of the UPU's existence on October 9, it is worth reflecting on how much the Post has helped humanity, adding, "The best way to celebrate the past is to strive for a better future. We have been guided in this work by the need to help humanity overcome its challenges, so that we can secure the future that we all want for our planet. This is the best way to deliver development and progress to the world."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.