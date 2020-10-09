World Post Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance

World Post Day is marked on October 9 every year to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) creation in 1874 in Switzerland. The World Post Day was declared in Tokyo, Japan, by the 1969 Universal Postal Congress (UPU).

Before the onset of digital communication, sending letters by post was the sole choice. To send messages on an immediate or short notice, telegraph was the option. It operated on electric signal transmission over a wire placed between stations helping to revolutionize long-distance communication.

The first known postal document, dating back to 255 BC, was found in Egypt. Nonetheless, postal services came into being on almost every soil continent in the form of messengers to emperors or even earlier.

The first adhesive postage stamp in the world was The Penny Black used in a public postal system. First issued in Great Britain, on May 1, 1840, it was not declared valid for use until May 6.

The post has a network capable of delivering services anywhere to anyone. The day is observed by more than 15 countries with programmes and activities. Nations also promote new postal services to create awareness about the Post's role.

In some countries, the day is observed as a working holiday. Special souvenirs such as T-shirts and badges are issued by many postal administrations.

Often, the UPU hosts letter-writing competitions for young kids aged 9-15 to impart the importance of postal services.

World Post Day is celebrated to bring awareness to people about the role of those individuals who are engaged in postal services. The day is an opportunity to highlight the significance of postal service.

It has a big contribution in the history in the development of economic activities and businesses globally. The UPU paved the way for postal services and in 1948 even became an agency of the United Nations.

World Post Day Theme

Amid the pandemic, the celebrations will be virtually held. This year the postal body has said, “We Have Always Delivered," for their theme.

The post is delivering everything, from medication to education material to critical protective gear during the times of COVID-19 pandemic.