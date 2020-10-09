World Post Day 2020: Quotes and Wishes You Can Send on WhatsApp

The World Post Day is annually marked on October 9. The date of October 9 has been chosen as it marks the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874. The day came into effect after UPU Congress held in 1969 declared October 9 as the World Post Day.

The day, as the name suggests, is celebrated to honour and create awareness about the postal sector. Each year, over 150 countries celebrate World Post Day in different ways.

On the occasion of World Post Day 2020, António Guterres, General Secretary of the United Nations said, “On World Post Day, I thank postal workers and postal operators for your efforts, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Nations will continue to build on our partnership with you and the Universal Postal Union in our efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

In order to extend the greetings of World Post Day 2020, here is a list of some wishes that you can send to your friends and family over WhatsApp:

- On this occasion of World Post Day, it is important to understand the economic importance of postal services and honour it for the way it links the whole world. Happy World Post Day 2020.

- Honour the postal industry on this day and help people all around the globe to get connected. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day 2020.

- Increase the awareness amongst people about the postal sector role for people and businesses and celebrate this day. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day.

- The Internet creates as well as destroys whereas a post always just gives. Happy World Post Day.

- Honour the service that brings people closer every day. Wish you a very happy World Post Day.

- On this occasion of World Post Day, take a break from technology and write a letter and share your feelings with your loved ones. Wish you a very happy World Post Day 2020.

- Thank God postal services were invented, or else Pigeons would have remained our resort! Happy World Post Day.