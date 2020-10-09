World Post Day 2020 Theme: Innovation, Integration and Inclusion

World Post Day 2020 is celebrated today on October 9, to mark the anniversary of the establishment of Universal Postal Union (UPU) across the world. UPU was established in 1874. At that time, posts were the only way to communicate, however, its area of work has been widened over the period.

Now, the Postal services deal with everything – from personal letters and classified documents to e-commerce and online shopping packages. However, due to digitalisation, people prefer digital medium to communicate like e-mails and social media but postal service still holds recognition in society.

World Post Day Theme in 2020

World Post Day 2020’s theme is “We Have Always Delivered”. The UPU's latest poster design embodies the UPU's three strategic pillars: innovation, integration and inclusion. The day is celebrated to express gratitude towards the workers of the postal industry and their services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world has been shut down, the posts have played a huge role in delivering the essential items to our doorsteps. The postal operators made the incredible sacrifices to deliver the mail by risking their own lives, as the pandemic raged furiously across the world.

On this day, Director-General of the Universal Postal Union Bishar Hussein issued an official message, which reads, “We all need to recognize the incredible sacrifices made by postal operators and their staff during the global COVID-19 pandemic. While delivering mail, some workers tragically lost their lives; others confronted life-changing damage to their health. Many more suffered in numerous other ways.”

He added that this year, postal industry showed the world its resilience, its determination, and the invaluable role it plays in every society as they showed they are more than mail.

On World Post Day 2020, the UPU organised an online letter writing competitions and some of the interesting letters are shared on the microblogging site. The tweet of the UPU reads, “A quote from the gold-winning #letter by Eva Giordano Palacios from #Togo who took the first prize in #UPU_UN's International Letter-Writing Competition”.

To celebrate this occasion, Iran Post will also host a photo exhibition of vintage postal photos in Post & Communications Museum of Iran from October 10-14.