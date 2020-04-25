WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

World Powers Join WHO in Producing Drugs to Fight Coronavirus, But US Does Not

US President Donald Trump, with ‪Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Bill Barr‬, leads the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump, with ‪Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Bill Barr‬, leads the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS)

The initiative is designed to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the globe.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 7:32 AM IST
Share this:

World leaders pledged on Friday to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the globe, but the United States did not take part in the launch.

Several world powers including United Kingdom, France, Germany, and South Africa joined what the World Health Organization has dubbed a "landmark collaboration" to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative is designed to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the globe.


Who Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: "Today, WHO is proud to be uniting with many partners to launch the "Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator" or the ACT accelerator. ''Our shared commitment is to ensure all people have access to all the tools to the to defeat COVID-19."

Notable abscences from world leaders included Australia, China and the U.S..

President Donald Trump recently suspended funding for the U.N. agency, after claiming that the WHO was slow react to the crisis, and called them “China-centric."

But a spokesman earlier told Reuters that although not attending the launch, the United States was determined to lead on global health matters.

The WHO has steadfastly defended their handling of the pandemic and repeatedly committed to conducting a post-pandemic evaluation.

More than 2.7 million people have been infected with COVID-19.

According to a Reuters tally, nearly 190,000 have died from it since the new coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres