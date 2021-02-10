World Pulses Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance

World Pulses Day as the name suggests is a day dedicated to the importance of pulses. This day is observed on February 10 of every year. This year the theme of the day is “Nutritious Seeds for a Sustainable Future.” It is a well-known fact that pulses have highly nutritious properties and are a very important part of a healthy diet for humans. However, a large number of people do not have access to this nutritious food item while some are unaware of its health benefits. In order to increase both awareness and access to pulses, the United Nations in 2018 decided to dedicate a day to pulses.

On this day, people are urged to consume and donate pulses and also create awareness around it. Many people on World Pulses day organise lunches or dinners with pulses on the menu. Some indulge in donating pulses to those who may not have access to it due to various reasons. To spread the message on social media, events organised on the day are shared with various hastags #worldpulsesday, #LovePulses etc. Since a global pandemic is still prevalent many people across the globe have decided to hold virtual events wherein there will be seminars on the importance of pulses in our day to day lives. A big event around World Pulses Day will be held virtually in New York. The main focus of the event will be to raise awareness and recognize the contribution of pulses to sustainable food systems and healthy diets.

Apart from that, World Pulses Day also comes under the second goal of the United Nations i.e. “Zero Hunger.” Moreover, the day also covers objectives mentioned in the United Nations Agenda 2030.

The day not only emphasizes consumption but also urges people to grow pulses. Along with the nutritional value, the farming of pulses is also very important for the soil as it replenishes urea and minerals in it.