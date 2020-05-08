World Red Cross Day 2020: All That You Need to Know

World Red Cross day is observed on May 8 to celebrate the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

On this day, people pay tributes to the Red Cross volunteers for their contribution in helping those in need.

The day is observed on May 8 on the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, who was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The main aim of the Red Cross Society is basically to inspire, initiate and encourage all kinds of humanitarian activities under all times and circumstances.

Programmes conducted by the Red Cross Society can be broadly categorised into four parts including the promotion of humanitarian principles and values; disaster response; disaster preparedness; and health and care.

The Red Cross Society is based on 7 principles namely, humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary, unity and universality.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on microblogging site Twitter said, “It's already World Red Cross Red Crescent Day in some countries around the (globe)!! Today and every day let’s #KeepClapping for all volunteers and staff worldwide responding to COVID-19”.

It's already World Red Cross Red Crescent Day in some countries around the 🌎!! Today and every day let's #KeepClapping 👏 for all volunteers and staff worldwide responding to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/M8G3qD6MS4 — IFRC (@ifrc) May 7, 2020

They have also shared 2 minutes 36 seconds long video clip in which one can see people across the world clap to laud the efforts of staff and volunteers who are fighting with the global pandemic of COVID-19 on the frontline.