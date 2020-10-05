World Should Continue to Embody Mahatma Gandhi's Perseverance, Path of Non-violence: US Congressman

Mahatma Gandhi is one of the most influential men of the modern world, an influential US Congressman has said, asserting that it is vital that the world continues to embody his perseverance and non-violent ways as it works to make the world a better place. Congressman George Holding, the Co-Chair of the House of Representatives Caucus for India and Indian Americans, said that Gandhi had power to change the world.

It is vital that we continue to embody Gandhi's perseverance and non-violent ways as we work to make the world a better place. Today, we honour his legacy and the power that an individual man had to change the world, Holding said while paying tribute to Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary which was on October 2. He said Gandhi is a worldwide symbol of peace.

151 years ago, Gandhi was born an ordinary man. Today, he is a worldwide symbol of peace and civil disobedience. May he continue to rest in peace, and may his legacy prevail eternally, he said on the House floor on Friday. Madam Speaker, I rise today to honour the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most influential men of the modern world. As we celebrate the close of the 150th anniversary of Gandhi's birth, it is important to remember that his legacy is born out every day in the lives of billions of people who live the way they do because of his selfless work, Holding said.

Gandhi's teachings of non-violence has impacted the entire world; and his promotion of racial, social, and political equality will continue to touch the global community as we work towards a brighter, freer future, he added.