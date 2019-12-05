World Soil Day 2019: Date, Theme, Significance and History
Every year, December 15 is celebrated as the World Soil Day. The day highlights the soil's importance on Earth. Soil is one of the basic requirements for survival. It is also home to a number of organic remains, clay and rock particles, found on the Earth’s surface. This is not it. The soil also provides food, reduces biodiversity loss, and secures energy.
However, continuous deforestation was leading to a number of problems. The United Nations saw a need to raise awareness about the dangers of soil loss. Therefore, the existence of World Soil Day came into being. The day was first celebrated on December 5, 2012, corresponding with the birthday of Thai king Bhumibol Adulyadej, who officially sanctioned the event. However, back in 2002, the international Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) made a resolution to propose December 5 as World Soil Day.
World Soil Day 2019: Theme
For the year 2019, the theme for World Soil Day is “Stop soil erosion, Save our future”. It aims at raising awareness on the importance of sustaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being.
The international organization plans to achieve that by addressing the increasing challenges in soil management and, raise the profile of healthy soil by encouraging governments, organizations, communities and individuals.
World Soil Day: History and Significance
After International Union of Soil Sciences’ recommendation to celebrate World Soil Day annually, FAO also supported the formal establishment of World Soil Day. In December 2013, UN General Assembly at the 68th session declared December 5 as World Soil Day.
