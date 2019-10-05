World Teachers' Day 2019 Celebrates Educators Across the Globe With Focus on Young Teachers this Year

New Delhi: World Teachers' Day or International Teachers' Days is celebrated on October 5 with the aim to acknowledge the significant role of educators across the world. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of UNESCO's 1966 recommendation concerning the status of teachers.

The UNESCO adopted the recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel in 1997 to complement the 1966 recommendation by covering teaching and research personnel in higher education. UNESCO's recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

The world body adopted the Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education, which is aimed at recognizing teachers as key to the achievement of the Education 2030 agenda. Following this, the World Teachers' Day has become the occasion to mark progress and reflect on ways to counter the remaining challenges for the promotion of the teaching profession.

World Teachers’ Day is co-convened along with UNICEF, UNDP, the International Labour Organization, and Education International.

This year's theme is 'Young Teachers: The future of the Profession'. The day provides the occasion to celebrate the profession of teaching, to acknowledge the achievements. It also aims to address some of the issues that are key to attracting the brightest minds and young talents in the profession and retaining them.

The official event will take place on Monday, 7 while various events will take place globally to mark the day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.