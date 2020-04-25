World Veterinary Day 2020: A Day to Honour Animals & the Docs Who Take Care of Them

The World Veterinary Day is observed on the last Saturday of April in order to acknowledge the work done by veterinarians across the globe.

The theme for the event this year is “Environmental protection for improving animal and human health”.

The World Veterinary Association and global animal medicines association 'Health for Animals' will give the World Veterinary Day Award and a sum of $2,500 to a World Veterinary Association member working alone or with other groups.

The award will be given to the person who submits the best contribution based on the annual theme.

On the occasion, a statement on the worldvet.org stated, "Veterinarians, in their role as advocates for animal health and welfare, have a responsibility as well as the opportunity to safeguard our environment for future generations."

"Their actions can help mitigate the effects of climate change, ensure proper disposal of medicines, and support responsible use of natural resources (e.g. water and feed) necessary in raising livestock”.

There are various events and programs that take place on the World Veterinary Day 2020. However, this year, amid coronavirus lockdowns, no events or programs will be held.

However, the World Veterinary Day 2020 can be observed at home by spending time with one's pets, feeding and taking care of strays. And of course, thanking those doctors who are always ready to take care of our beloved furry friends.