World War II Spy Becomes First Indian-origin Woman to Get Blue Plaque in UK

Britain's World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan will become the first Indian-origin woman to be honoured with a memorial Blue Plaque at her former central London home this year.

The Blue Plaque scheme, run by the English Heritage charity, honours notable people and organisations who were based at particular buildings across London and Khan's plaque is set to go up at 4 Taviton Street in Bloomsbury, where she lived as a secret agent during the war.

"It will be the first Blue Plaque for a woman of Indian-origin in Britain and is a real honour," said Basu, who has been campaigning for the plaque since 2006 as the author of 'Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan' and Chair of the Noor Inayat Khan Memorial Trust (NIKMT).

Taviton Street is close to Gordon Square, which the NIKMT chose for the installation of a memorial sculpture in 2012 of the spy, a descendant of the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.

"Renowned for her service in the Special Operations Executive during the Second World War, Khan was Britain's first Muslim war heroine and the first female radio operator sent into Nazi-occupied France," noted the English Heritage citation confirming the plaque.

"Her blue plaque will mark the house in Bloomsbury that was her family home when she left for France in 1943 and where her family received the news that she was missing the following year. She ultimately lost her life at the hands of the Gestapo in 1944. Khan was posthumously awarded the George Cross in 1949," it added.

Khan was unveiled as among six women to be honoured with blue plaques during the course of 2020, in an effort to address a gender imbalance as only 14 per cent figure of around 950 London blue plaques celebrate women in the UK capital so far.

The others on the list for new plaques include fellow SOE spy Christine Granville, 20th century sculptor Barbara Hepworth and one of the pioneers of the women's corps in the British military during World War I, Dame Helen Gwynne-Vaughan.

"Our efforts to address the gender imbalance within the London Blue Plaques scheme are starting to yield some strong results and we are delighted to be able to announce these six new plaques," said Anna Eavis, Curatorial Director and Secretary of the English Heritage Blue Plaques Panel.

"It is a long road but we are well on our way to receiving equal number of public nominations for men and women. There are now more women shortlisted than men, and 2020 will see more plaques to women than we have unveiled in 20 years," she said.

Major Indian figures to be honoured with Blue Plaques in London include Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar, who spent time in the city during the Indian national movement against Britain's colonial rule.

The confirmation of her blue plaque comes as new interactive digital exhibition is set to be unveiled to commemorate Noor Inayat Khan's life by the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation (CWGF) at Runnymede Air Forces Memorial in Surrey, south-east England, over the weekend to mark International Women's Day on Sunday.

Born in September 1914 in Moscow to an Indian father and American mother, Khan was raised in both Paris and Britain.

As a Sufi, she believed in non-violence and also supported the Indian Independence movement but she felt compelled to join the British war effort against fascism.

She went on to become the first female radio operator to be infiltrated into occupied France, where she was tortured and killed by Nazis at Dachau concentration camp.