1-min read

World War-II Vintage Airplane Crashes in Connecticut, At Least Two Killed



Reuters

Updated:October 2, 2019, 11:05 PM IST

Smoke is seen from Windsor Locks at the site of an airplane crash in Bradley International Airport, Connecticut, United States October 2, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. (Reuters)

A World War Two vintage airplane crashed at Bradley International Airport near Hartford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, and a local report said at least two people were killed and more were seriously injured.

Rescue crews raced to the fiery scene, the airport said, with local media showing video of a plume of thick, black smoke billowing skywards after the crash.

"We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport," a post on the airport's Facebook page said on Wednesday.

The crash of the B-17 bomber, which occurred shortly before 10 a.m. local time as the plane was attempting to land at the airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, killed at least two people and sent at least three others to a local hospital, the Hartford Courant newspaper reported.

The airport said it was shut amid a 'fire and rescue operation.'

The non-profit Collings Foundation is dedicated to the preservation and public display of automotive and aviation-related history, according to its website.

