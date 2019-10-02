World War-II Vintage Airplane Crashes in Connecticut, At Least Two Killed
Rescue crews raced to the fiery scene, the airport said, with local media showing video of a plume of thick, black smoke billowing skywards after the crash.
Smoke is seen from Windsor Locks at the site of an airplane crash in Bradley International Airport, Connecticut, United States October 2, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. (Reuters)
A World War Two vintage airplane crashed at Bradley International Airport near Hartford, Connecticut, on Wednesday, and a local report said at least two people were killed and more were seriously injured.
Rescue crews raced to the fiery scene, the airport said, with local media showing video of a plume of thick, black smoke billowing skywards after the crash.
"We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport," a post on the airport's Facebook page said on Wednesday.
The crash of the B-17 bomber, which occurred shortly before 10 a.m. local time as the plane was attempting to land at the airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, killed at least two people and sent at least three others to a local hospital, the Hartford Courant newspaper reported.
The airport said it was shut amid a 'fire and rescue operation.'
The non-profit Collings Foundation is dedicated to the preservation and public display of automotive and aviation-related history, according to its website.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Shares Throwback Picture with Her BFFs and Internet Can't Keep Calm
- This WhatsApp Message Will Self Destruct in 5 Seconds; Disappearing Messages Next?
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Unfolds The Future In Style Yet Father Time Holds A Few Answers
- Fact Check: Is This Viral Video of Crocodile in Flooded Streets Really From Patna?
- Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti