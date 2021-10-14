CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

World's Biggest Miner Coal India Temporarily Halts Supply to Non-power Customers: Report

Coal India suspended supply to non-power users, a Reuters report said. (Image: Coal India)

No immediate official comment was available from the company.

Coal India Ltd, the world’s biggest miner, has temporarily stopped supplies to non-power users, a company official said, as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years.

“It is a temporary prioritisation of supplies to power plants till stabilisation in stocks is restored," the source, familiar with Coal India’s plan said.

No immediate official comment was available from the company.

first published:October 14, 2021, 17:28 IST