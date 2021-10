World's Biggest Miner Coal India Temporarily Halts Supply to Non-power Customers: Report

Coal India Ltd, the world’s biggest miner, has temporarily stopped supplies to non-power users, a company official said, as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years.

“It is a temporary prioritisation of supplies to power plants till stabilisation in stocks is restored," the source, familiar with Coal India’s plan said.

No immediate official comment was available from the company.

