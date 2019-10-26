World's Costliest Parking Space Sold in Hong Kong for over Rs 7 Crore
At 134.5 square feet, the cost of the parking space breaks down to Rs 5.1 lakh per square foot, which is three times the median price of a Hong Kong house.
General view of the Book Brothers Food Truck, Golden Bauhnia Square, Hong Kong, China. (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
Hong Kong: At the 73-story Hong Kong skyscraper "Center", a pricey parking space reserved for executives and tenants was recently sold for an eye-popping $969,000 ($7.6 million in HK dollars), the media has reported.
Johnny Cheung Shun-yee, one of the 10 investors in the consortium that paid $5.15 billion last year for "The Center", told that he had sold the last of his four car parks in the tower to someone who owns an office in the same building because "the buyer now needs a car park lot," declining to identify the buyer, according to South China Morning Post.
At 134.5 square feet, the cost of the parking space breaks down to Rs 5.1 lakh per square foot, which is three times the median price of a Hong Kong house.
The sale price, in a city where nearly one in five residents lived below the government-defined poverty line in 2017, underscores the wealth gap that has pushed Hong Kong into the worst political crisis in decades, the SCMP report added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigil Movie Review: With Fist of Fury and Heart of Gold, Vijay, Nayanthara Win Hearts
- I-League to Commence on November 30, Broadcaster to be Confirmed in a Week
- Mumbai University Draws Flak for Ditching Colonial Graduation Robes for Traditional Attire
- If You Have These 17 Apps on Your Apple iPhone, Delete Them Now
- Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 Review: Fitness Tracking on a Budget Done Right