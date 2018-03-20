English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, age 45, died at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya on March 19.
File photo of the last male northern white rhino named 'Sudan', seen at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia, Kenya. (Reuters)
Nairobi: The world's last male northern white rhino has died, the Kenyan conservancy taking care of it said, leaving only two of its subspecies alive in the world.
"It is with great sadness that Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Dvůr Králové Zoo announce that Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, age 45, died at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya on March 19, 2018," Ol Pejeta said in a statement.
Sudan was being treated for age-related complications that had affected his muscles and bones and also gave him extensive skin wounds.
The rhino had spent two weeks in late February and early March lying in his pen due to discomfort from a deep wound on his right hind leg.
"His condition worsened significantly in the last 24 hours; he was unable to stand up and was suffering a great deal," Ol Pejeta said. "The veterinary team from the Dver Kralove Zoo, Ol Pejeta and Kenya Wildlife Service made the decision to euthanise him."
Sudan had previously lived at the Dver Kralove Zoo in the Czech Republic before being transported to Ol Pejeta Conservancy, about 250 km (155 miles) north of Nairobi, where he lived with the last two females of the same species, 27-year old Najin and 17-year old Fatu.
After all attempts at getting him to mate naturally failed, conservationists last year put Sudan on dating app Tinder, hoping to raise enough money to pay for a $9 million fertility treatment.
