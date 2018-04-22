English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World’s Oldest Person Dies in Japan at 117, Next Record Holder Also Japanese
Nabi Tajima died of old age in a hospital Saturday evening in the town of Kikai in southern Japan.
This September 2015 photo shows Nabi Tajima, the world's oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman. Tajima died of old age, at 117, in a hospital on April 21, 2018, in the town of Kikai in southern Japan. (Kikai Town/Kyodo News via AP)
Tokyo: The world's oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman, has died.
Nabi Tajima died of old age in a hospital Saturday evening in the town of Kikai in southern Japan, town official Susumu Yoshiyuki confirmed. She had been hospitalised since January.
Tajima was born on August 4, 1900. She reportedly had more than 160 descendants, including great-great-great grandchildren. Her town of Kikai is in Kagoshima prefecture on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands.
She became the world's oldest person seven months ago after the death in September of Violet Brown in Jamaica, also at the age of 117.
Video shown on Japanese television showed Tajima moving her hands to the beat of music played on traditional Japanese instruments at a ceremony to mark the achievement.
The US-based Gerontology Research Group says that another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, is now the world's oldest person in its records.
Miyako lives south of Tokyo in Kanagawa prefecture, and is due to turn 117 in 10 days.
Guinness World Records certified 112-year-old Masazo Nonaka of northern Japan as the world's oldest man earlier this month, and was planning to recognize Tajima as the world's oldest person.
