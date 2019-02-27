LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

World's Smallest Baby Boy Goes Home from Japan Hospital

The boy was in intensive care until his weight reached 3.2 kilograms and he was discharged on February 20.

Reuters

Updated:February 27, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
World's Smallest Baby Boy Goes Home from Japan Hospital
A baby boy weighing 268 grams when born in August 2018, the hospital claims is the smallest baby to survive and be sent home healthy, is seen in this undated but recently taken handout photo released by Keio University School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics and obtained Reuters on February 27, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Tokyo: A baby boy weighing just 268 grams (9.45 oz) at birth was sent home after months in a Tokyo hospital, the smallest surviving male baby in the world, Keio University hospital said.

The boy was born through Caesarean-section last August after he failed to gain weight during the pregnancy and doctors feared his life was in danger.

The boy was in intensive care until his weight reached 3.2 kilograms and he was discharged on February 20, said Dr Takeshi Arimitsu of the university's School of Medicine, Department of Paediatrics.



"I am grateful that he has grown this big because, honestly, I wasn't sure he could survive," the boy's mother told Reuters.

The previous record was held by a boy born in Germany in 2009 weighing 274 grams, according to the Tiniest Babies registry managed by the University of Iowa.

The smallest girl was born weighing 252 grams in Germany in 2015, according to the registry.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram