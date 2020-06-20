Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 86 Lakh, Death Toll Rises to 4,59,211

Image for reprsentation. Credits: AP.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 1:46 PM IST
More than 8.67 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 459,211 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
