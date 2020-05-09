Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Rise Over 39.6 Lakh, Death Toll Crosses 2,73,000

More than 3.96 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,73,974 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus, click here.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of Saturday.

Countries and Total

Territories Cases Deaths

TOTAL 3,960,686 273,974

United States 1,294,527 77,238

Spain 240,711 26,299

Italy 217,185 30,201

United Kingdom 211,364 31,241

Russia 187,859 1,723

France 174,791 25,987

Germany 168,049 7,327

Brazil 145,328 9,897

Turkey 135,569 3,689

Iran 104,691 6,541

China 82,887 4,633

Canada 66,434 4,569

Peru 61,847 1,714

India 59,662 1,981

Belgium 52,011 8,521

Netherlands 42,093 5,359

Saudi Arabia 35,432 229

Mexico 31,522 3,160

Switzerland 30,207 1,526

Ecuador 28,818 1,704

Pakistan 27,474 618

Portugal 27,268 1,114

Chile 25,972 294

Sweden 25,265 3,175

Singapore 22,460 20

Ireland 22,385 1,403

Belarus 21,101 121

Qatar 20,201 12

United Arab 16,793 174

Emirates

Japan 16,480 628

Israel 16,409 245

Austria 15,727 614

Poland 15,366 776

Romania 14,811 898

Ukraine 14,195 361

Bangladesh 13,770 214

Indonesia 13,645 959

South Korea 10,840 256

Philippines 10,610 704

Denmark 10,218 522

Colombia 10,051 428

Serbia 9,943 209

Dominican Republic 9,095 373

South Africa 8,232 161

Panama 8,070 231

Czech Republic 8,065 271

Norway 8,034 213

Egypt 7,981 482

Kuwait 7,208 47

Australia 6,929 97

Malaysia 6,535 107

Finland 5,738 260

Morocco 5,711 186

Argentina 5,611 293

Algeria 5,369 488

Kazakhstan 4,922 31

Moldova 4,728 150

Bahrain 4,404 8

Luxembourg 3,871 100

Afghanistan 3,653 106

Nigeria 3,526 107

Hungary 3,187 392

Oman 3,112 15

Ghana 3,091 18

Armenia 3,029 43

Thailand 3,004 56

Greece 2,691 150

Iraq 2,603 104

Uzbekistan 2,349 10

Cameroon 2,267 108

Azerbaijan 2,204 28

Croatia 2,161 86

Bolivia 2,081 102

Bosnia 2,070 98

Guinea 1,927 11

Bulgaria 1,872 86

Iceland 1,801 10

Honduras 1,771 107

Cuba 1,729 73

Estonia 1,725 56

North Macedonia 1,586 90

Ivory Coast 1,571 20

Senegal 1,551 13

New Zealand 1,492 21

Slovakia 1,455 26

Slovenia 1,450 100

Lithuania 1,436 49

Djibouti 1,133 3

Hong Kong 1,045 4

Tunisia 1,026 44

Kyrgyzstan 931 24

Sudan 930 52

Somalia 928 44

Latvia 928 18

Democratic Republic 897 36

of the Congo

Cyprus 889 15

Kosovo 861 27

Albania 850 31

Sri Lanka 844 9

Guatemala 832 23

Lebanon 796 26

Niger 781 42

Costa Rica 773 6

Andorra 752 47

Maldives 744 3

El Salvador 742 16

Burkina Faso 736 48

Uruguay 694 18

Mali 650 33

San Marino 623 41

Georgia 623 10

Kenya 621 29

Guinea-Bissau 564 2

Paraguay 563 10

Palestine 547 4

Channel Islands 545 41

Tajikistan 522 12

Tanzania 509 21

Jordan 508 9

Gabon 504 8

Malta 489 5

Jamaica 488 9

Mayotte 460 4

Taiwan 440 6

Equatorial Guinea 439 4

Réunion 418 -

Venezuela 381 10

Mauritius 332 10

Isle of Man 329 23

Montenegro 324 8

Vietnam 288 -

Republic of the 274 10

Congo

Rwanda 271 -

Madagascar 260 -

Chad 253 27

Sierra Leone 225 14

Cape Verde 218 2

Ethiopia 194 4

Liberia 189 33

Faroe Islands 187 -

Martinique 183 14

Myanmar 177 6

Sao Tome and 174 3

Principe

Zambia 167 4

Guadeloupe 153 13

Eswatini 153 2

Gibraltar 146 -

Togo 145 10

Brunei 141 1

Benin 140 2

French Guiana 138 1

Haiti 129 12

Cambodia 122 -

South Sudan 120 -

Bermuda 118 7

Trinidad and Tobago 116 8

Nepal 109 -

N. Cyprus 108 4

Aruba 101 3

Uganda 101 -

Monaco 95 4

Guyana 93 10

Bahamas 92 11

Barbados 82 7

Liechtenstein 82 1

Cayman Islands 80 1

Sint Maarten 76 14

Libya 64 3

Syria 45 3

Malawi 43 3

Saint Martin 38 3

Angola 36 2

Zimbabwe 34 4

Yemen 26 5

Antigua and Barbuda 25 3

Botswana 23 1

Gambia 20 1

Burundi 19 2

Belize 18 2

Nicaragua 16 5

Curaçao 16 1

Turks and Caicos 12 1

Montserrat 11 1

Suriname 10 1

Comoros 8 1

Mauritania 8 1

British Virgin 7 1

Islands

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.