‘Worsening Eyesight, Frequent Headaches, Three Years to Live’, Russian Officer on President Putin

President Vladimir Putin is losing his eyesight and has only three years to live, a Russian intelligence officer has claimed. The officer said doctors have given the 69-year-old president just three years to live as he has a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”, as per media reports.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) officer alleged that Putin has frequent headaches. According to a report by the Independent, the officer sent information about the Russian president’s rapidly deteriorating health to a former Russian spy Boris Karpichkov, who is hiding in the United Kingdom at present. These claims were reportedly made over text messages.

“We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say,” the Russian officer was quoted as saying by the Independent, adding, “they are so big, each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening.”

The officer said Putin’s limbs also “shook uncontrollably”. There has been much speculation over Putin’s health that seemed to have originated from the popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR. The Russian premier was also in the spotlight over his health after former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele said Putin left meetings for medical treatment.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, however, has denied rumours surrounding Putin’s worsening health, as per French broadcaster TF1. “I don’t think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment,” Lavrov was quoted as saying.

Putin has been in power for over two decades now and sent shockwaves around the world when he launched what he calls a special operation against eastern neighbour Ukraine on February 24. Now facing crushing economic sanctions from the United States as well as the European Union, Putin has time and again justified his actions as “waging a war against neo-Nazism”. As of now, Russian forces are pushing with all their might against the eastern Donbas region.

