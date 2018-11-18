English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Would Give Myself A-plus': Trump Says He's Doing a Great Job as US President
Early this year, Trump became the first US president to hold talks with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and he takes credit for his successful diplomacy.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he is doing a great job and gave himself ‘A plus’ for successfully running the country. "I think I am doing a great job. We have the best economy we have ever had," Trump told Fox News in an interview aired on Sunday.
"I would give myself, I would — look, I hate to do it, but I will do it, I would give myself an A+, is that enough? Can I go higher than that?" he said. Responding to a question in a wide-ranging interview, the US President said, "We are doing really well. We would have been at war with North Korea if, let's say, that administration continued forward".
On North Korea, he also said that before leaving the office, his predecessor Barack Obama had advised him that North Korea was one of the top challenges for the country.
Trump said Obama had offered him some important guidance in the White House shortly after his 2016 election. "I think North Korea's been very tough because you know we were very close. When I took that over — President Obama right in those two chairs, we sat and talked and he said that's by far the biggest problem that this country has," Trump told the news channel. "And I think we had real decision as to which way to go on North Korea and certainly at least so far I am very happy with the way we went," Trump said referring to the fact that his diplomacy with the North Koreans.
Early this year, Trump became the first US president to hold talks with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. As a result of the summit meeting in Singapore, North Korea has agreed to a pathway of denuclearisation. There has been no missile tests and nuclear tests. The rhetoric and threats from the North Korean leaders against its neighbours and the US has almost ended for the past several months.
Trump takes credit for his successful diplomacy with North Korea. During his interview, Trump told the Fox news that his supported candidates won in the mid-term elections against the candidates for whom Obama had campaigned for. "I won against President Obama and Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama in a great state called Georgia for the governor," Trump said, referring to defeated Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams' top surrogates, to the news channel. "And it was all stacked against Brian (Kemp), and I was the one that went for Brian, and Brian won," he said, adding that and same with Florida.
"Look at Florida. I went down to Florida. (Republican) Senate candidate) Rick Scott won, and he won by a lot. I don't know what happened to all those votes that disappeared at the very end. "And if I didn't put a spotlight on that election before it got down to the 12,500 votes, he would have lost that election, OK? In my opinion he would have lost. They would have taken that election away from him. Rick Scott won Florida," Trump said.
"I would give myself, I would — look, I hate to do it, but I will do it, I would give myself an A+, is that enough? Can I go higher than that?" he said. Responding to a question in a wide-ranging interview, the US President said, "We are doing really well. We would have been at war with North Korea if, let's say, that administration continued forward".
On North Korea, he also said that before leaving the office, his predecessor Barack Obama had advised him that North Korea was one of the top challenges for the country.
Trump said Obama had offered him some important guidance in the White House shortly after his 2016 election. "I think North Korea's been very tough because you know we were very close. When I took that over — President Obama right in those two chairs, we sat and talked and he said that's by far the biggest problem that this country has," Trump told the news channel. "And I think we had real decision as to which way to go on North Korea and certainly at least so far I am very happy with the way we went," Trump said referring to the fact that his diplomacy with the North Koreans.
Early this year, Trump became the first US president to hold talks with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. As a result of the summit meeting in Singapore, North Korea has agreed to a pathway of denuclearisation. There has been no missile tests and nuclear tests. The rhetoric and threats from the North Korean leaders against its neighbours and the US has almost ended for the past several months.
Trump takes credit for his successful diplomacy with North Korea. During his interview, Trump told the Fox news that his supported candidates won in the mid-term elections against the candidates for whom Obama had campaigned for. "I won against President Obama and Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama in a great state called Georgia for the governor," Trump said, referring to defeated Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams' top surrogates, to the news channel. "And it was all stacked against Brian (Kemp), and I was the one that went for Brian, and Brian won," he said, adding that and same with Florida.
"Look at Florida. I went down to Florida. (Republican) Senate candidate) Rick Scott won, and he won by a lot. I don't know what happened to all those votes that disappeared at the very end. "And if I didn't put a spotlight on that election before it got down to the 12,500 votes, he would have lost that election, OK? In my opinion he would have lost. They would have taken that election away from him. Rick Scott won Florida," Trump said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Proves She is the New Fashionista on Koffee With Karan with Dad Saif Ali Khan
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...