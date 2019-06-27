Writer Who Accused Donald Trump of Sexual Harassment Backed Up by Two Other Women
Speaking to the New York Times, they said Carroll told them Trump had overpowered her in a Bergdorf Goodman New York department store's dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996 and penetrated her in an encounter lasting several minutes.
File Photo of E. Jean Carroll. (Reuters)
Washington: Two women have backed up writer E. Jean Carroll's account of an alleged sexual attack by President Donald Trump more than 20 years ago, both saying in an interview published on Thursday that she had told them about it at the time.
Speaking to the New York Times, they said Carroll told them Trump had overpowered her in a Bergdorf Goodman New York department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996 and penetrated her in an encounter lasting several minutes.
The women, author Lisa Birnbach and former news anchor Carol Martin, said they had given conflicting advice following the attack on Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, on whether she should report the assault.
Trump has denied the accusation, saying the encounter never happened.
Similar accusations have emerged in the past two years against a number of powerful men in Hollywood, the media and politics as the women's #MeToo movement has gained traction and shined a light on sexual harassment and violence.
More than a dozen women have accused Trump, 73, of making unwanted sexual advances in the years before he entered politics. Trump denied those accusations and went on to win his 2016 White House bid.
Carroll's accusation was published on Friday in a New York magazine article adapted from her new memoir. She said she did not report Trump, a wealthy real estate developer, to authorities in the 1990s because she feared retribution.
She wrote that Trump pushed her against a wall and pressed his mouth on hers before seizing her arms, pushing her against the wall a second time and penetrating her. A "colossal struggle" ensued before she could escape, Carroll, 75, wrote.
Birnbach told the Times that what Carroll described to her at the time sounded like rape and urged her friend to go to the police. Martin instead advised Carroll not to tell anyone.
Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on their account to the Times.
Carroll told the Times she did not consider coming forward before the November 2016 election as other women did because she believed such accusations would boost his candidacy.
Trump has accused Carroll of lying and seeking to sell more copies of her book.
"I'll say it with great respect: Number one, she's not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?" he told the Hill newspaper on Monday.
With attention shifting to the November 2020 election, few U.S. lawmakers appeared willing this week to take on the latest allegation, with several Democratic senators saying they saw little impact. Some of Trump's fellow Republicans called such behavior unacceptable and said the accusation should be evaluated, while others accepted Trump's denial.
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Responds to Third Umpire's 'Controversial' Decision Against Rohit Sharma With Brutal Memes
- MG Hector Undercuts Jeep Compass by Rs 3.5 lakh, Tata Harrier by Rs 80,000
- Thank You Facebook, For Ruining The Instagram Experience: More Adverts Are on The Way
- India vs West Indies | Great Feeling to be Respected as a Fast Bowling Unit: Bumrah
- New Flaw Detected in Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Ban on Flying Continues
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s