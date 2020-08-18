WORLD

1-MIN READ

‘Wrong President for US’: Michelle Obama Blasts Trump, Says He only Leads to ‘Chaos, Division’

A file photo of Michelle Obama.

In a blunt rejection of the Trump administration, the wife of former president Barack Obama called Donald Trump an incompetent president who displays an 'utter lack of empathy'.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 9:16 AM IST
Michelle Obama blasted Donald Trump as an incompetent president who displays an "utter lack of empathy," as the former first lady addressed the opening night of the US Democratic convention Monday.

"Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy," the wife of former president Barack Obama said in a blunt rejection of the Trump administration.

"Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she added.

